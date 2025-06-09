Seaqaqa to face Tailevu Naitasiri in Senior Play-Off

Vanua Levu zone champion, Seaqaqa, has a chance to feature in next year’s Extra Premier League.

The side is ready for an exciting showdown with Viti Levu zone champs, Tailevu Naitasiri in the Extra Senior League play-off.

According to the Fiji Football Association, the first leg will be played on Sunday at 1pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, where Tailevu Naitasiri will look to capitalize on home advantage.

Both teams will aim to start strong, knowing that an early lead could prove decisive over the two-match series.

The return leg will be played next Sunday at 1.30pm at Subrail Park in Labasa.

The Senior League playoff winner will earn automatic qualification to the Premier Division next season.

