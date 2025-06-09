Wesley College Prinicpal to scout at Deans

Wesley College principal Dr. Brian Evans has confirmed he will be keeping a close eye on the Vodafone Deans and Weet-Bix Raluve national competitions, with scholarships up for grabs for standout performers.

The New Zealand-based school, renowned for its rugby legacy, is looking to identify and recruit promising Fijian talent as part of its ongoing commitment to developing young athletes both on and off the field.

Dr. Evans is not only in the country to scout rising talent at the Vodafone Deans and Weet-Bix Raluve competitions, he’s also here to meet face-to-face with students who meet the school’s criteria and are eager to further their education and rugby careers in New Zealand.

Article continues after advertisement

Fresh off a successful campaign where Wesley College’s 1st XV Development team secured the Counties Manukau 1st XV Shield, Dr. Evans has scheduled two information sessions for interested candidates, particularly targeting students set to enter Year 11 and Year 12 in 2026.

The first session will be held on August 20 at Tokatoka Hotel in Nadi, followed by a second meeting on August 24 at Tanoa Plaza Hotel in Suva, just a day after the highly anticipated Deans and Raluve finals.

Both his sessions will start at 6 pm.

Prominent players who attended the school include Jonah Lomu, Sitiveni Sivivatu, and Netani Talei, to name a few.

Meanwhile, this weekend’s Deans quarterfinals will be split across two venues, King Charles Park in Nadi and Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Matches on Churchill Park and Prince Charles Park 1 will be LIVE on FBC Sports & FBC 2.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.