Schools Rugby

RKS chases redemption as Tagi reflects on Dean's legacy

Mataiasi Stark Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

August 6, 2025 12:54 pm

Ratu Kadavulevu School will be out for redemption this Saturday when they face Cuvu College in the Deans Under-18 quarterfinals, a repeat of last year’s matchup, which saw RKS bow out at the same stage, and among those keeping a close eye on the team’s campaign is Flying Fijians prop Luke Tagi, a proud product of the school’s 2015 Deans-winning side.

That year marked RKS’s first U18 title in a decade and laid the foundation for their golden run, with back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018.

Tagi says the 2015 build-up taught him far more than rugby; it shaped the mindset and resilience that continue to guide him in his professional career today.

Article continues after advertisement

“It grooms my character. It gives me a hard-working attitude and taught me not to give up on anything. That 2015 camp really groomed me to develop mentally and spiritually, to become a man.”

He also credits the coaching group and the school’s spiritual values for their transformation, including weekly team fasting sessions and classroom-based tactical learning.

“Our spiritual preparation was so important to us. Every Wednesday, the boys fasted until midday. Even though training was hard, we stayed committed because we believed something special was coming.”

As RKS returns to Churchill Park this weekend to chase another shot at glory, Tagi’s story serves as a reminder of what’s possible when discipline and belief are matched with purpose.

The 2025 Deans quarterfinals will be held in Prince Charles Park and Churchill Park this Saturday, with selected matches aired LIVE on FBC Sports and FBC 2.

Overseas viewers can also stream it on Viti Plus for $49 FJD.



