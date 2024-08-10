Lami High upsets RKS

Lami High School has created an upset in the Under 19 grade after clinching the win against Ratu Kadavulevu School in an 11-5 win this afternoon.

The side showcased their dominance from the outset leaving RKS questioning their abilities on the field.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Team manager Adi Lina Motea could not hold back her tears as she acknowledges the team saying they definitely proved themselves.

She adds after defeating the champions of this grade, the side is now eyeing the main title but will not underestimate their semi-final opponent.

The last time Lami featured in the final in this grade was 10 years ago against Lelean Memorial School.