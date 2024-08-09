Baselala shines for ACS

Fijiana Drua halfback Noelani Baselala was instrumental for Adi Cakobau School as they overcame rivals Jasper Williams High School, 34-24.

ACS started off firing with back to back tries in the first half before Jasper found the try line, trailing 12-5 at half time.

It was a ballet in the second half with ACS scoring 3 more tries to give them the win.

A late push by Jasper wasn’t enough as ACS proved too strong for them.

Adi Cakobau will face Natabua High School in the semifinal of the under 18 Raluve Trophy next weekend.