Samoa honored to be part of Fiji Finals

The hype, excitement, and growing recognition of the Pacific’s biggest secondary school athletics event has drawn regional attention so much so that for the first time, a team from Samoa is competing at Fiji’s Coca-Cola Games.

Samoa’s head coach Ah Chong Sam Chong says the team’s inclusion is part of a bigger vision; which is to give young athletes exposure and experience on a competitive stage like the Coca-Cola Games.

A team of seven young athletes from Samoa is proudly competing across various events, representing their country with pride.

“It’s good to have a good relationship with Albert Miller and these guys are running the show. So when we connect with these guys, it’s really nice. We send the email if we can be part of the Coca-Cola Games. It only takes a few hours and they respond more than welcome to be part of the Coca-Cola Games.”

Chong had long admired the event from afar and was determined to make Samoa a part of it.

The Samoan team’s debut at the Coca-Cola Games is more than just about competition it’s about breaking new ground, building bridges, and setting a foundation for future athletes to dream bigger on a Pacific stage.

