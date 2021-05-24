Saifiti named player of the year for Knights

Fiji Bati and New Castel Knights prop Jacob Saifiti has been named the Newcastle Knights Player of the Year.

The 25-year-old won the award for the first time in his career, with the medal being officially placed around his neck at a special ceremony on the Sunshine Coast.

The award comes as recognition for a standout and consistent season for the front rower, who forced his way into Adam O’Brien’s starting side after initially starting on the bench.

General Manager of Football, Danny Buderus, said Saifiti’s award was a terrific milestone in the young forward’s career.

Buderus says this was a reward for his hard work and determination and his go forward and team-first mentality has seen him become one of the most respected players in the club.

Buderus emphasized Saifiti’s high-effort and hard-working mentality was what earned him enough votes to secure the honour.

Across the regular season, Saifiti played all but two games, with the front rower running for an average 107 run metres, a 93.8% tackle efficiency, three tries and 29 tackle breaks.

His effort was unquestionable in all of his 22 games, with the Emerging Blue a clear standout amongst his team mates.

Source: NewCastleKnights.com