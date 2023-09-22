Tawake learning from the best

Fiji Water Flying Fijians prop Samu Tawake with their Head of Athletics Performance David Sylvester

Fiji Water Flying Fijians prop Samu Tawake has had a great experience so far at the Rugby World Cup.

Tawake says he’s learning from some of the best in the business like Peni Ravai and Eroni Mawi.

The Ovalau man has seen in the last 11 weeks that even the senior players learn from the rookies.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s like a family here you know. They help us and we help them, everyone accepts learning from everyone no matter your age or experience, everyone is ready to listen and help out one another.”

Tawake who is yet to make his World Cup debut is thankful to be part of a squad that appreciates each other and they never stop learning.

The Fijian Drua prop says there is also healthy competition in the team that brings the best out of each player which benefits everyone.

The Flying Fijians have a rest day and will resume training tomorrow.

Fiji plays Georgia next Sunday in Bordeaux.