Habosi back, Radradra leads

Semi Radradra will captain the side.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians side to play France has been revealed.

As predicted earlier this week, speedster Vinaya ‘Bossman’ Habosi will make his much awaited return to international rugby.

Habosi has been named by coach Simon Raiwalui as one of the wingers for Sunday’s Test against France in Nantes.

Article continues after advertisement

Semi Radradra will captain the side.

Raiwalui has opted for Mesake Doge, Tevita Ikanivere and Eroni Mawi in the front row with Isoa Nasilasila and Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta as locks.

Meli Derenalagi and Levani Botia are the flankers while Viliame Mata is the number eight.

Frank Lomani starts ahead of Simione Kuruvoli and Caleb Muntz at flyhalf.

Taveuni duo Radradra and Iosefo Masi teams up in the midfield as they did against Samoa.

A new back three of Habosi, Josua Tuisova and Sireli Maqala will run out at 7am on Sunday against France.

The reserves are Sam Matavesi, Peni Ravai, Luke Tagi, Temo Mayanavanua, Albert Tuisue, Simione Kuruvoli, Jiuta Wainiqolo and Ilaisa Droasese.



[Source: Fiji Rugby]