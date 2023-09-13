Flying Fijians focusing on next target

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians’ hope of making the Rugby World Cup top eight is still very much alive.

Fiji scored four tries in the 32-26 loss to Wales, losing within seven points which means they’re still in a position of attaining their goal.

However, the road to the top will require no more losses in the group stages.

Head coach Simon Raiwalui says pushing for the victory will require getting all the pieces right in training and trusting their execution on game day.

“I’ve said to the boys we have to prepare, get our recovery right, every day is an opportunity, we can’t lose any opportunities moving forward. So, we have to prepare the best we can and tackle the Wallabies.”

Fiji is in third place in Pool C with two points while Australia and Wales have five points each.

Fiji take on the Wallabies next Monday at 3.45 am.