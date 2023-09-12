Flying Fijians carry the most

[Source: Rugby World Cup/Facebook]

In the opening round of the Rugby World Cup, the Flying Fijians took the top spot for the most ball carries.

Despite their 26-32 loss to Wales yesterday, Fiji’s team managed an impressive 176 carries, ranking them fourth in terms of total meters gained with 654m.

They also demonstrated their agility by beating defenders 34 times, securing the third position in this category.

Fiji showcased their strength in the set pieces as well, being among the 10 teams that didn’t lose a single scrum, winning seven of them.

Furthermore, their lineout performance was solid, with just one loss, resulting in an impressive 92% success rate, placing them fifth in this aspect.

Simon Raiwalui’s team exhibited a distinctive style of play, with a minimal 17 kicks in play, the lowest among all the teams.

They also dominated in terms of territorial control, holding the second-highest territory percentage of 65% among the participating teams.

Fiji plays Australia on Monday at 3.45am in its second match.