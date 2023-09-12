Fiji still believes in you: President

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere offered words of encouragement to the Fiji Water Flying Fijians following their loss to Wales in their opening pool match yesterday.

Ratu Wiliame is reminding the players to hold their heads high after such an inspiring performance in a hard-fought game.

Katonivere is urging the team not to give up as that was only its first game.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He assures the team that the country still believes and supports them.

Additionally, the Prince of Wales also visited the Fiji team camp and thanked them for pushing the Welsh team to the limit.



Flying Fijians with Prince William. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He wished the players well in their next game against Australia, which is set to take place at 3:45 a.m. on Monday.