Fiji more dangerous now than before: Gatland

Wales head coach Warren Gatland believes that the current Flying Fijians team’s lack of flamboyance makes them more formidable than ever.

The two teams are set to clash in their Rugby World Cup opener in Bordeaux, France on Monday.

Gatland’s Wales side has been struggling with their recent performances, leading many rugby experts to predict Fiji as the favorites for the match.

Article continues after advertisement

Gatland acknowledges that Fiji’s set-piece may not have been their strength in the past but notes their dedication to improvement in this regard.

He adds that while Fiji may have displayed more flamboyance in the past, Simon Raiwalui’s team has evolved into a more dangerous unit.



Wales head coach Warren Gatland [Source: The Telegraph]

Fiji’s recent impressive victory over England, winning 30-22, is a testament to their abilities, according to Gatland.

He also points out Fiji’s increased structure as a team, particularly in terms of their exit strategies and kicking game.

Even in challenging weather conditions against England, Fiji kicked the ball 27 times, a high number for their side.

In previous Rugby World Cup encounters between Fiji and Wales, the Welsh Dragons have emerged victorious on three occasions.

Fiji secured a memorable win over Wales in the 2007 tournament, winning 38-34.

However, in 2011, Wales dominated with a 66-0 victory.

In 2015, Fiji faced a 23-123 defeat, and in the 2019 tournament in Japan, Wales won 29-17.

The opening match of the competition will feature host nation France taking on the All Blacks at 7 am on Saturday, followed by Italy’s clash with Namibia at 11 pm.

Sunday’s schedule includes Ireland versus Romania at 1:30 am, followed by the Australia-Georgia matchup at 4 am.

England will face Argentina at 7 am.

Click Here for more on RWC