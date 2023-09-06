Faith moves mountains for Maqala

Isireli Maqala's parents, Rosa and and Sisa Ramuadrau.

Isireli Maqala may be the youngest member of the Fiji Water Flying Fijians, but he has enormous faith that has taken him to greater heights.

This was shared by his parents, Sisa and Rosa Ramuadrau.

Speaking to FBC Sports, the proud parents could not control their emotions as they recalled their son’s humble beginning; from a fan to star.

The 2020 Olympic Games Gold Medallist developed an interest in rugby from an early age, and pursued his dream to become a professional rugby player.

He played rugby throughout primary and secondary school, but was forced to choose between his education and the sport when he was in university.

At the crossroads, Maqala chose to pursue a career in rugby.



Isireli Maqala [Source: World Rugby]

Father, Sisa Ramuadrau says they have never regretted the decision, as Maqala’s dream to become a professional rugby player has come to fruition.

“We are grateful for his life, being able to provide for his family. He shares his accomplishments with the family, which speaks volumes of his loving and caring nature. We thank God for his blessings.”



Isireli Maqala’s mum Rosa Ramuadrau

Sisa says it was not an easy journey for Maqala, as he sustained two injuries and suffered from critics before his debut for the Fiji 7s team in the Olympic Games.

“We heard a lot from people, saying that he was too young to be part of the team. We were not deterred by the critics, as we serve a God that provides.”

Sisa says Maqala shares his accomplishments with the family – providing financial support for his parents and siblings, a demonstration of his loving and caring nature.

He says Maqala’s inclusion in the 2023 Rugby World Cup squad is a repeat of the events in 2020, in which they have been rewarded again for their faith in God.

Isireli Maqala, who is originally from Burewai, Nakorotubu in Ra with maternal links to Kilaka, Kubulau in Bua, was born and bred in Labasa.

Maqala completed his primary and secondary education in Labasa before he enrolled to study Land Management at the University of the South Pacific in Suva after which he opted to pursue a career in rugby.

In the road ahead, Maqala hopes to make the team for the 2024 Olympic Games.

