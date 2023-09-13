Anscombe starts in much-changed Wales side to play Portugal

[Source: Reuters]

Flyhalf Gareth Anscombe will make a first appearance of the year following injury in a Wales side with 13 changes to take on Pool C minnows Portugal in their Rugby World Cup fixture.

After a bruising 32-26 victory over Fiji in their group opener, Wales coach Warren Gatland has looked to his wider squad for the clash with Portugal, who were not in action in the opening round of games.

Only wing Louis Rees-Zammit and number eight Taulupe Faletau remain from the win over Fiji, with flyhalf Dan Biggar, fullback Liam Williams and lock Adam Beard all training separately this week as they nurse knocks from the physical encounter.

Leigh Halfpenny comes in at fullback, Tomos Williams takes over at scrumhalf and Dewi Lake will captain the team from hooker.

Christ Tshiunza will get a surprise run at lock alongside Dafydd Jenkins, the first time the former starts in the second row for Wales, while centres Johnny Williams and Mason Grady make their World Cup debuts in the midfield.

Rio Dyer is in the back three with Halfpenny and Rees-Zammit, while in the front row of the scrum, Lake has props Nicky Smith and Dillon Lewis either side of him.

Dan Lydiate and Tommy Reffell are the flankers alongside Faletau.

Portugal are not expected to provide much resistance to Wales, but Gatland warned against complacency.

