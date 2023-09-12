All Blacks want more ball-in-play at World Cup

[Source: Reuters]

The All Blacks are hoping for more time with the ball in play during World Cup matches so that their renowned fitness can come into play as they look to kickstart their campaign after the opening loss to France.

Injured centre Jordie Barrett complained on Monday that the ball had been in play for just 27 minutes of the tournament opener against the hosts last Friday and scrum coach Greg Feek concurred on Tuesday.

Feek conceded that the heatwave conditions in Paris during the first round of matches had contributed to the number of interruptions in the game, not least the extra water breaks allowed by World Rugby.

Article continues after advertisement

Dane Coles, who sat out the match against France, said making sure kicks from hand did not go into touch and taking quick lineout throws would help.

The veteran hooker, though, warned that the All Blacks might have to accept that they would not get more than 40 minutes of ball-in-play at this World Cup, nor be able to rely on their opposition fading through fatigue.

Coles joined Feek in backing loosehead prop Ethan de Groot to bounce back after a torrid evening in the scrum at the Stade de France last week.

Click Here for more on RWC