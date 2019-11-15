Yasawa fights to remain in Skipper competition

The Blue Gas Yasawa rugby side’s Skipper Cup campaign will be putting in the hard yards for the remainder of the Cup competition.

The side has yet to record a win in the 2020 season with their chances of remaining in next year’s Skipper Cup competition seem to be getting slimmer.

After the 26-10 loss against Lautoka last week, Yasawa will have another hurdle ahead as they prepare to challenge Namosi for the Farebrother Sullivan Trophy on Saturday.

Yasawa coach Kalisito Tunaulu says the team will need to dig deep for a better result this week.

“We are ready to give Namosi a good game for next week will be a much bigger hurdle. We haven’t won any games so it will be a much bigger hurdle. It goes down to how bad we want it. I have been telling the boys that if you really want it you will to dig deep.”

Namosi will host Yasawa at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on Saturday at 3pm.

Other matches on Saturday will see Nadi meets Lautoka at Prince Charles Park while Naitasiri hosts Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The lone match on Friday will see Suva take on Tailevu at ANZ Stadium.