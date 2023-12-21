World Cup players’ will bolster Drua: Canakaivata

Elia Canakaivata

One of the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s most progressive forwards is counting on the team to surpass the quarter-finals in next year’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

27-year-old back-rower Elia Canakaivata says he is banking his confidence on the 18 players in the side who have returned from World Cup duties with the Flying Fijians.

He says these players will add valuable experience to their team mates as the Drua shape up to be serious contenders in only their third year in the competition.

“From where they reach, it will encourage all the boys to work hard and wait for the upcoming season. I know they will be a role model for us boys who are here at home. It will boost us, our performance so that we can reach the standard we want for next year.”

The hard-running flanker says fans can expect a better performance from him next year as he is putting in the hard yards in the off-season training.

The Drua will face the Blues in their opening match on February 24th in Auckland.