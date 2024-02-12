‘We’re better than last year’: Evans

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are heading into the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season with an air of optimism about them.

Drua Chief Executive Mark Evans says he has been impressed with how the players have responded to the demanding training sessions during the off-season, which will augur well for the gruelling games they will encounter from next weekend.

“We try to focus on the process as much as the results. It’s about playing well and if you play well and play in a particular way than hopefully the results will take care of themselves.”

The Fijian Drua will face the Melbourne Rebels in their final pre-season hit-out this Friday.

They will then travel to Auckland to take on the Blues in their season opener next Saturday.