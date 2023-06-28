Well-deserved break for Fijiana

Despite the recent publicity about our Fijiana players, it’s still business as usual for them.

Spending quality time with families has been the norm for the team after a hectic season.

Our Fijiana has two months to prepare for the upcoming assignments against Japan and New Zealand.

According to speedster Laisani Moceisawana, they have been following their daily training programs before they hit the ground running again.

“People are still spending time with their families you know because we’ve been away from them for like a few months so right now we just want to focus on spending time with family first and when it comes to camp we will be all out and just focus on training.”

Meanwhile, the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua was hosted by Fiji Gas as a morning tea today.