We need to work hard and smart: Gollings

[Source: FRU]

Fiji 7s head coach Ben Gollings says this week the team needs to work hard and smart in order to retain the Sydney title and move up to the top four on the standings.

Gollings says their scrappy performance in the Hamilton 7s quarter-final cost them so much and it is something they cannot afford to repeat.

He adds sticking to their game plan and playing to their strengths will always put them in a better place than their opponent.

“You can’t afford to play the quarter-finals and give away the amount of ball we did and also the amount of penalties we did. We still got to manage this things in the game that game was very winnable- it was there for us to win and we gave it away. That’s what makes it disappointing because it’s not the standard we set.”



Gollings adds they’ve discussed these things and improvements should be expected this weekend.

The Englishman has called in former captain Tevita Daugunu as an injury cover to Filipe Sauturaga who sustained an injury in Hamilton.



Fiji is in Pool D with Tonga, Japan and France.

The Sydney 7s tournament will kick off on Friday.