We have to challenge ourselves: Brown

Action from the Suva vs Nadroga match

Suva rugby captain James Brown says challenging the players to believe they can win is important in their Skipper Cup campaign.

Brown says this was one of the main element in their win against Nadroga in round one.

He says chasing a scoreboard is never easy but challenging the players to realize their won potential can turn things around.

“Most of our momentum just came from within ourselves, we challenged ourselves, we challenged our defense and told ourselves if we wanted to win this game against Nadroga we need to give our 100% in defense.”

Brown adds now it’s about being consistent and maintaining the mentality that they have and need to win.

Suva will take on Yasawa in round two of the competition tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 5pm.

Three matches will be played on Saturday at 3pm, Tailevu hosts Macuata at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, Namosi faces Nadroga at Thompson Park and Nadi battles Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park.

You can watch the Nadi vs Naitasiri match live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.