Warriors start WRPC with win

Action from the Fiji Warriors and Tonga A match [Source: Vodafone Samoa/Facebook]

The Rooster Chicken Fiji Warriors made a thrilling start, beating Tonga A 29-17 in the World Rugby Pacific Challenge in Apia Park, Samoa.

The goal of the John Muller-captained side is to defend the title for the seventh time, and coach Senirusi Seruvakula is confident his young side will deliver.

The side is now preparing to face Japan XV on Monday at 11.30am and will then face Manuma Samoa at 3pm next Saturday.