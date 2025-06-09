Wales' Wainwright ruled out of All Blacks Test

Source: BBC

Wales number eight Aaron Wainwright has been ruled out of facing New Zealand at the Principality Stadium on Saturday because of a hip injury.

Wainwright, 28, has been replaced by Scarlets’ Taine Plumtree with uncapped Ospreys back rower Morgan Morse in line to make his debut after being named as a replacement.

“We’ve been managing Aaron’s training load this week,” said head coach Steve Tandy.

“Following assessment again today we have taken the decision to remove him from playing on Saturday.”

Morse’s Ospreys team-mate Harri Deaves is set to make his debut in the starting back-row with Alex Mann the other flanker.

Dragons’ Wainwright came off with cramp in Wales’ 52-28 defeat by Argentina in their opening autumn series match.

He was fit enough to start the 24-23 win over Japan before being replaced in the second half.

Fellow number eight Olly Cracknell, who was player-of-the-match against Japan, was also ruled out of the New Zealand game with a hamstring problem.

