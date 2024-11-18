Wales suffer record loss in heavy Australia defeat

[Source: BBC Sport]

The Wallabies have hammered a woeful Wales team 52-20 in a lopsided thrashing in Cardiff.

Hat-tricks for Matt Faessler and Tom Wright condemned Wales to a record 11th straight defeat, with the Cardiff crowd booing their team off the field.

It is the Wallabies highest ever score against Wales in Cardiff and came despite playing 20 minutes down to 14 men following Samu Kerevi’s red card.

Wales sank to an all-time results low in their 143-year international rugby history with a record defeat by Australia in Cardiff.

The embarrassing loss will leave the position of head coach Warren Gatland under scrutiny as he guided his side to a record 11th consecutive international defeat.

Australia hooker Matt Faessler and full-back Tom Wright completed hat-tricks in the eight-try display.

First-half tries from full-back Wright, lock Nick Frost and Faessler saw Australia open up an early 19-0 lead.

Wales responded with 13 points in seven minutes with a try from number eight Aaron Wainwright and Gareth Anscombe’s boot.

Australia centre Samu Kerevi was shown an early second half 20-minute red card for a high dangerous tackle on Jac Morgan.

Wales again failed to capitalise on the numerical advantage as Australia scored three tries when down to 14 men with a Faessler double and second for Wright.

Cardiff centre Ben Thomas crossed, but Len Ikitau and Wright touched down as the Wallabies accumulated points record against Wales in Cardiff.

Australia followed up their thrilling victory against England last weekend with further matches against Scotland and Ireland this autumn to come.

For Wales, world champions South Africa arriving in Cardiff next Saturday as the hosts look to avoid finishing a calendar year without a win for the first time since 1937.