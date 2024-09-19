Waisega to lead Fijiana XV

Sulita Waisega [right] [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Twenty-year-old Sulita Waisega has been given the call-up to lead the Vodafone Fijiana side against the Netherlands in their last test match, which will be played at 10.05 tonight at the National Rugby Center in Amsterdam.

As one of the youngest members of the team, Waisega says she’s proud to captain the side against the Netherlands and vows to do her best on the field.

Playing against the Netherlands will be a challenging one for the Macuata lass, who was practically raised in the European country since she wasa three-year-old.

Waisega debuted for the Fijian Drua Women’s side in 2023, before scoring four tries in the 2024 season.

She also made her debut for the Fijiana XV side in 2022, where she made her debut against Papua New Guinea in the Oceania Championship.