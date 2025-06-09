Volavola excited to link up with fellow Fijians

Ben Volavola. [Photo: Queensland Reds]

Ben Volavola says he’s excited to link up with his fellow Fijians in the Queensland Reds squad next season but admits the biggest drawcard in his move to Brisbane was the “aura” of head coach Les Kiss.

The Fiji international was unveiled early last month as one of the Reds’ key signings for the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season, adding more experience to a fly-half group that already includes Carter Gordon, Tom Lynagh and Australia A representative Harry McLaughlin Phillips.

Volavola returns to Super Rugby after his stint with Leicester Tigers in England, covering fly-half, fullback and centre.

The 38-Test Flying Fijian featured at the 2015 and 2019 Rugby World Cups and remains eligible for Fiji for now.

If he is not capped before August 2026, the 34-year-old will become eligible for Wallabies selection.

With more than 200 professional matches behind him, Volavola joins a powerful Reds squad featuring Wallabies flanker Fraser McReight, former All Black Jeffrey Toomaga Allen and World Rugby Dream Team No 8 Harry Wilson.

Volavola says he has kept a close eye on the Reds’ progression.

“I tried to keep up to date with highlights over in Europe and just watching the Super Rugby competition that way. The Reds have always been near the top among the Australian teams and they’ve given the New Zealand sides a handful of problems as well. They play an exciting attacking game with a smart kicking plan built into their attack. They play outside the box, they’ve got an attack first mindset and that’s the style I love. When I first heard the Reds were a real possibility, that style was one of the most exciting parts.”

The Reds finished the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season in fifth place before falling 32 12 to the Crusaders in the Qualifying Final, their fourth straight quarterfinal exit even after a promising 2024 campaign in which they pushed the Chiefs.

Kiss will lead the Reds for one more season before succeeding Joe Schmidt as Wallabies coach after the July Test window and the start of the new Nations Championship.

Volavola says Kiss’ presence played a major part in his decision.

“Just from his aura, he’s very inviting and very easy to get along with. That helps us express ourselves the way we want and only complements the entire squad.”

Volavola returns to Super Rugby with his fourth club, having debuted for the NSW Waratahs in 2013 before later stints with the Crusaders and Melbourne Rebels.

