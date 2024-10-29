Vodafone Kaji rugby commences today

Seventeen districts will take part in the Vodafone Kaji Rugby Competition, which kicks off today at the HFC Bank Stadium after a five-year break.

This year, the tournament sees a significant turnout under the Fiji Primary Schools Rugby Union, with 32,000 registered players, including 21,232 boys and 11,210 girls.

The competition, running from October 29 to 31, offers affordable ticket options for fans and families.

Grandstand seats are available for a flat rate of $10, while embankment tickets are priced at $7 for adults, $5 for children, and just $3 for schoolchildren in uniform.