Vern Cotter’s side go top of Super Rugby Pacific

[Source: NZ Herald]

Super Rugby favoritism resides with the Blues after they wrestled top spot away from the Hurricanes and took a definitive step towards locking up home advantage for the looming finals.

As a stunning late afternoon kickoff gave way to a crisp, clear winter evening the Blues and Hurricanes lured 25,900 through the Eden Park gates to witness a top of the table classic.

If there is a blueprint for Super Rugby to aspire to, this is it. More afternoon kickoffs please.

Eight tries, multiple changes of lead, gripping tension through the dying stages to have the healthy turnout riding every ebb and flow, this was a contest to savour.

It wasn’t always polished or perfect, and with several stars missing, both teams will improve in the three final regular season weeks, but there was enough punch and counter punch to prove highly engaging.

As the Hurricanes bashed away at the Blues line at the death, the crowd rose to their feet. Desperate Blues defence denied the Hurricanes on this occasion, with replacement halfback Sam Nock stealing the ball and booting it into the stands, but it’s clear very little separates these contenders.

Vern Cotter’s Blues have flown under the radar to a degree this season but after notching their eighth win in succession, their 11th in a row at Eden Park, to claim top spot, there is no denying their title claims now.

The Blues face a challenging run to the playoffs with the Highlanders (home), Crusaders (away) and Chiefs (home). Kiwi derbies are never easy. From here, though, they are in the box seat to clinch top seeding.

This was, however, a fine margin victory. And with the Hurricanes trumping the Blues in Wellington in early March, if these teams meet again in the playoffs predicting a victor will be no easy feat.