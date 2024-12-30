Veredamu instrumental in home win for Perpignan

Levani Botia [left] and Tavite Veredamu [Source: AFP]

Fijian winger Tavite Veredamu was instrumental in Perpignan’s 21-13 victory, showcasing his attacking prowess with a decisive try and several impactful runs against La Rochelle over the weekend.

Centre Alivereti Duguivalu also stood out, proving to be a crucial cog in the team’s midfield both in attack and defense.

Replacement Apisai Naqalevu added depth off the bench to help secure the win.

The 12th-placed side ended La Rochelle’s three-game winning streak with a disciplined and determined performance, much to the delight of their home fans.

Despite the loss, La Rochelle’s Fijian flanker Levani Botia delivered an outstanding performance.

Known for his physicality, Botia scored La Rochelle’s only try in the 51st minute of the match.

Teammates Simeli Daunivucu and Suliasi Vunivalu, playing in the midfield and wing respectively, contributed but found it challenging to break through Perpignan’s resilient defense.

Fijian talent was on full display in this clash, with six players featuring prominently.

Perpignan relied on Veredamu, Duguivalu and Naqalevu, while La Rochelle fielded Botia, Daunivucu and Vunivalu.