Valevatu grateful to be given a chance

Harrison Valevatu

Baby Flying Fijians player Harrison Valevatu says it is a privilege to represent Fiji in the Under-20 World Championships in South Africa this weekend.

He adds that this opportunity allows him to reconnect with his cultural roots, as he has primarily grown up in Australia.

Valevatu says that he looks forward to achieving great things alongside his teammates.

“I’m just super grateful for the opportunity to get to play alongside these boys and see how they play, much rougher game but its better over here and it’s not so hot too.”

The 19-year-old Cicia Lau lad says this is a significant opportunity for him to showcase his talents on the world stage.

He looks forward to experiencing what it feels like to play at the international level.

The SportsWorld Fiji u20 side departed our shores yesterday and will face the host country in their first match on Sunday.

They will play at 4am and you can watch the game LIVE on FBC Sports.