Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has announced a 34-player squad for the Rugby Championship.

Rob Valetini, Marika Koroibete, Suliasi Vunivalu and Mark Nawaqanitawase have also been named in the squad.

The side includes eight uncapped players.

Australia’s first game is against South Africa at 3.05 am on the 9th of July.