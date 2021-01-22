Uprising 7s postponed

The Mobil Uprising 7s has been postponed.

This has been confirmed by Tournament Director Ropate Kauvesi.

The tournament which was scheduled to kick off tomorrow will now be played next week at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbor.

Kauvesi says the decision has been made after consultation with the relevant stakeholders this morning.

“We are very thankful that we were able to chat with the met service in Nadi this morning and also with our DISMAC NDMO office and the recommendation is that we defer the tournament due to the tropical depression which could turn into a cyclone.”

The former Fiji 7s manager says as organizers they happy to go with the decision.

He adds it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“As for the welfare of players, it is in our utmost discretion to make sure they are kept well and cleared from all this.”

16 men’s and six women’s teams including a national 7s and Fijiana side will feature in the tournament next Friday and Saturday.