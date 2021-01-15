Home

Tuwai ropes in Maisamoa

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 21, 2021 12:45 pm
Former Ratu Sukuna Memorial School student Manueli Maisamoa never dreamt that he would one day play together with Jerry Tuwai.

Just last month Maisamoa was playing for Raiwasa Taveuni at the Wairiki 7s, the tournament which Tuwai’s Barbarians side won.

It was at the Wairiki 7s that Tuwai spotted Maisamoa and he was impressed with the dreadlock player’s work rate.

Maisamoa says he believes Tuwai has opened a door which will surely help him.

“When Jerry Tuwai approached me in Taveuni, I was nervous and didn’t know what to say, I mean I’ve been asked by someone who I watch on TV and look up to, Tuwai is like a role model to me, however, when he asked if I was interested in joining his team, I didn’t think twice because it’s a step in the right direction for me and my career.”

Maisamoa and former Uluinakau 7s player Manasa Natuituba are the new players in the LAR Barbarians side.

Other players that will make up the team at the FRU ‘Super Series’ which starts tomorrow are Kitione Salawa, Sireli Maqala, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Kaminieli Rasaku, Apisai Lomani, former Army player Jone Marika, Nacanieli Batina and Pio Tuwai.

