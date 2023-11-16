Training players to become world class: Byrne

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne emphasises the responsibility of the coaching staff to turn their new players for the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season into world-class players.

The squad, announced last week, features five debutants eager to make their mark.

Byrne expresses confidence in the team’s talent pool and looks forward to nurturing their growth

Article continues after advertisement

“These players are exciting young players who carry the ball well, got a lot of speed off the mark and it’s up to us to develop these players now to give them the skillsets to become world-class teams.”

He adds this set of future stars has what it takes to make it big in the world of Super Rugby.

Byrne believes these budding stars possess the potential to excel in Super Rugby.

With the young players striving to secure spots in the match day 23 squad, Byrne anticipates healthy competition in the upcoming season.

The Drua kicks off their season against the Blues on February 24th in Auckland.