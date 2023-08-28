They're better than us: Nicky Little

Fiji’s most-capped rugby player, Nicky Little, believes this year’s Rugby World Cup squad is much better than the 2007 side that reached the quarterfinals.

In an exclusive interview with FBC Sports, Little says the team has what it takes to deliver on the sport’s biggest stage.

The former national flyhalf says he’s impressed with our current number 10, Caleb Muntz.

“I think they’re better than us. Not as good-looking as us, but they’re better, and yeah, I think they’ll do better than us, and I hope they do. And my shout out to Caleb Muntz, my man.”

Little was instrumental in Fiji’s win over Wales during their last pool match at the 2007 World Cup before being injured in the dying stages of the match, and he missed the quarterfinal against South Africa.

Meanwhile, the national side will leave for France tomorrow.

The Flying Fijians will be officially welcomed in Bordeaux on Saturday, and their first match against Wales will be held on September 11.