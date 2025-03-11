Tela congratulates Ravula

Former Fijian Drua flyhalf Teti Tela [middle] [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Former Fijian Drua flyhalf Teti Tela has congratulated young first five Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula after becoming the top points scorer in the club’s history following last weekend’s win over the Chiefs in Lautoka.

Tela held the most points record for the Drua with 124 before the Chiefs game where Armstrong-Ravula scored 13 points from three penalties and two conversions to surpass him, and now holds the record with 135.

The former Flying Fijians and Drua flyhalf says Ravula has been away from his family for the last few years and his sacrifices are paying off.

Tela adds records are meant to be broken and he believes the young first five has got a few more milestones to tick off.

He also says that Ravula is young motivated lad and he’s had a special journey so far.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua play the Brumbies at 8.35pm at GIO Stadium in Canberra, Australia on Friday in round five of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

You can watch this match LIVE on FBC Sports.

Meanwhile, the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women hosts Brumbies on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3:35pm and the match will also be shown LIVE on FBC Sports.

