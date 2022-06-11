Tamaya and Suva on a mission

Veteran Ram Sami Suva lock Manoa Tamaya knows what it’s like to win the Inkk Farebrother Sullivan trophy when he did it with Nadroga as their captain in 2017.

However, the 34-year-old will get a chance to try and get his first Farebrother win with the capital city side today against champions Jacks Nadi.

Tamaya has won Skipper Cup titles for Suva, but not the Farebrother.

The experienced forward says this is the pinnacle of local rugby and there’s no room for mistakes.

“I think it was just a lack of experienced players that we lost the last game. But that is no excuse, once we’ve lost, we’ve lost, we’ve been working on some key areas that we could work on.”

Nadi will host Suva at Prince Charles Park in Nadi at 3pm today and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports channel.

In other Skipper Cup games today, Tailevu hosts Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park, Namosi takes on Naitasiri at Thompson Park in Navua and Rewa faces Northland at Burebasaga ground, all games kick off at 3pm.