Tailevu wary of newcomers

[Source: Mala de Priest via Tailevu Rugby Union Facebook]

Tailevu is bracing for an unknown Macuata team and they are wary of what the Vanualevu-based side will bring.

Manager Sevuloni Tabua says regardless of Macuata’s status as newcomers, they still have a lot of respect for them.

He says they are expecting a physical match.

Article continues after advertisement

“There are seven rounds and we won’t underestimate any teams so we treat every game as a final, we won’t take Macuata lightly”

Tabua is also calling on fans to fill up Ratu Cakobau Park when they meet tomorrow at 3pm in round two of the Skipper Cup.

In other matches tomorrow at 3pm, Nadi faces Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park and Namosi meets Nadroga at Thompson Park.

You can watch the Nadi vs Naitasiri match live on FBC Sports HD Channel.

Today at 5pm, Suva battles Yasawa at Churchill Park in Lautoka.