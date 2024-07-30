Tailevu North College U18 set for historic Deans quarterfinal

[Source: Jerry Driu Raleqe/ Facebook]

The Tailevu North College Under-18 side is set to play for their province, school, and supporters in the Deans Quarterfinals next weekend.

After making it to their first-ever national quarters, the team manager revealed that their relentless efforts propelled them forward.

Manager Kaitabu emphasized that they will not be leaving any stone unturned as they prepare for this significant match.

“As we are going to go up against some of the bigger prominent schools in the Deans competition. I salute the boys for that. We will try to go and give a good game, in the National Quarterfinal.”



Tailevu North College will face Nasinu in the quarters. Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School will go up against Ratu Navula.

Ratu Kadavulevu School is set to meet Cuvu College, while Queen Victoria School will play Marist Brothers High School.

The Vodafone Deans National Quarterfinals will take place on the 9th and 10th of next month.

The matches will be broadcast live on the FBC Sports HD Channel, and overseas viewers can watch via pay-per-view.