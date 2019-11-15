Tagive signs two year deal with Glasgow Warriors

Another player with links to Fiji has recommitted to Scotland based Glasgow Warriors side.

28-year-old winger, Ratu Tagive has sealed his place with the side after signing another two year deal with the Scotland club extending his contract until 2022.

Tagive will join fellow Fijians Mesulame Dolokoto and Leone Nakarawa.

Tagive says committing with the side makes him incredibly happy as the Warriors gave him his breakthrough in the Heineken Championship Cup season.

Incoming coach Danny Wilson believes Tagive will be a vital part of the squad next season.

Tagive made his debut for Glasgow in 2017 and has since been impressive scoring two tries in six appearances.

[Source: BBC Sports]