Strong Naitasiri lineup against Northland

Naitasiri Head Coach Ilaitia Tuisese has made a few changes to its lineup for tomorrow’s Skipper Cup clash against Northland.

Former Northland players Uraia Torau and Josua Yavala are in the Naitasiri matchday squad.

The forwards include Asiveli Rokoua, Jone Naqiri, Joeli Veitayaki, Marika Natau, Sitiveni Kaila, Jone Navori, Maciu Vakacabeqoli, and Sireli Kaloucava.

Simione Drotini comes in at scrumhalf, while Kini Douglas will wear the 10 jumper.

The midfield pair of Torau and Filimoni Waqainabete have been retained.

Torau and Waqainabete have played well in the midfield for Naitasiri since round one of the Skipper Cup.

Vatiliai Vosawale and Kaliova Mocetadra are on the wings with Etonia Rokotuisawa at fullback.

Northland will host Naitasiri at Gatward Park in Korovou tomorrow at 3pm.

Team List:

1) ASIVELI ROKOUA

2) JONE NAQIRI

3) JOELI VEITAYAKI

4) MARIKA NATAU

5) SITIVENI KAILA

6) JONE NAVORI

7) MACIU VAKACABEQOLI

8) SIRELI KALOUCAVA (c)

9) SIMIONE DROTINI

10) KINI DOUGLAS

11) VATILI VOSAWALE

12) URAIA TORAU

13) FILIMONI WAQAINABETE(vc)

14) KALIOVA MOCETADRA

15) ETONIA ROKOTUISAWA

Reserves:

16) JONE VATUKELA

17) MACIU NASILA

18) WISE DAVETA

19) VETERO SUNIKA

20) TOMASI NAIDUKI

21) ANASA RAQILA

22) PENI TUBUNA

22) JOSUA YAVALA