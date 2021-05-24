Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Strong Naitasiri lineup against Northland

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 6, 2022 6:35 am
Naitasiri Team at Naluwai grounds. [File Photo]

Naitasiri Head Coach Ilaitia Tuisese has made a few changes to its lineup for tomorrow’s Skipper Cup clash against Northland.

Former Northland players Uraia Torau and Josua Yavala are in the Naitasiri matchday squad.

The forwards include Asiveli Rokoua, Jone Naqiri, Joeli Veitayaki, Marika Natau, Sitiveni Kaila, Jone Navori, Maciu Vakacabeqoli, and Sireli Kaloucava.

Article continues after advertisement

Simione Drotini comes in at scrumhalf, while Kini Douglas will wear the 10 jumper.

The midfield pair of Torau and Filimoni Waqainabete have been retained.

Torau and Waqainabete have played well in the midfield for Naitasiri since round one of the Skipper Cup.

Vatiliai Vosawale and Kaliova Mocetadra are on the wings with Etonia Rokotuisawa at fullback.

Northland will host Naitasiri at Gatward Park in Korovou tomorrow at 3pm.

Team List:
1) ASIVELI ROKOUA
2) JONE NAQIRI
3) JOELI VEITAYAKI
4) MARIKA NATAU
5) SITIVENI KAILA
6) JONE NAVORI
7) MACIU VAKACABEQOLI
8) SIRELI KALOUCAVA (c)
9) SIMIONE DROTINI
10) KINI DOUGLAS
11) VATILI VOSAWALE
12) URAIA TORAU
13) FILIMONI WAQAINABETE(vc)
14) KALIOVA MOCETADRA
15) ETONIA ROKOTUISAWA
Reserves:
16) JONE VATUKELA
17) MACIU NASILA
18) WISE DAVETA
19) VETERO SUNIKA
20) TOMASI NAIDUKI
21) ANASA RAQILA
22) PENI TUBUNA
22) JOSUA YAVALA

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.