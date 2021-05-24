Rugby
Strong Naitasiri lineup against Northland
May 6, 2022 6:35 am
Naitasiri Team at Naluwai grounds. [File Photo]
Naitasiri Head Coach Ilaitia Tuisese has made a few changes to its lineup for tomorrow’s Skipper Cup clash against Northland.
Former Northland players Uraia Torau and Josua Yavala are in the Naitasiri matchday squad.
The forwards include Asiveli Rokoua, Jone Naqiri, Joeli Veitayaki, Marika Natau, Sitiveni Kaila, Jone Navori, Maciu Vakacabeqoli, and Sireli Kaloucava.
Simione Drotini comes in at scrumhalf, while Kini Douglas will wear the 10 jumper.
The midfield pair of Torau and Filimoni Waqainabete have been retained.
Torau and Waqainabete have played well in the midfield for Naitasiri since round one of the Skipper Cup.
Vatiliai Vosawale and Kaliova Mocetadra are on the wings with Etonia Rokotuisawa at fullback.
Northland will host Naitasiri at Gatward Park in Korovou tomorrow at 3pm.
Team List:
1) ASIVELI ROKOUA
2) JONE NAQIRI
3) JOELI VEITAYAKI
4) MARIKA NATAU
5) SITIVENI KAILA
6) JONE NAVORI
7) MACIU VAKACABEQOLI
8) SIRELI KALOUCAVA (c)
9) SIMIONE DROTINI
10) KINI DOUGLAS
11) VATILI VOSAWALE
12) URAIA TORAU
13) FILIMONI WAQAINABETE(vc)
14) KALIOVA MOCETADRA
15) ETONIA ROKOTUISAWA
Reserves:
16) JONE VATUKELA
17) MACIU NASILA
18) WISE DAVETA
19) VETERO SUNIKA
20) TOMASI NAIDUKI
21) ANASA RAQILA
22) PENI TUBUNA
22) JOSUA YAVALA