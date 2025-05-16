Strong Flying Fijians squad shaping up for Test

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji Rugby Union board chair John Sanday says a strong Flying Fijians squad is being assembled for the upcoming July Test against Scotland.

Speaking at the launch of ticket sales for the highly anticipated fixture, Sanday confirmed that while the final squad is yet to be named, preparations are progressing well under head coach Mick Byrne.

He highlights that the team will feature a balanced mix of experienced players and emerging talent, with selectors focused on naming the best 30 players for the clash.

“From updates that we’ve been getting, the squad that he has is being brought down and fine-tuned so when the final assessment has been made, the final names will be released and made known.”

Sanday also urges fans and supporters to get their tickets as soon as they can to avoid disappointment.

Tickets have started going on sale yesterday.

Meanwhile, Fiji has met Scotland 12 times before between 1982 and 2024, winning two of those matches.

Flying Fijians host Scotland on the 12th of July at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

