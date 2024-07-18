Strict changes made to Eastern Zone Deans finals

[Source: File Photo]

The Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union has made some changes to the seating arrangement and fixtures of Lelean Memorial School and Ratu Kadavulevu School for the Deans Trophy Eastern Zone competition that will be held tomorrow.

The decision was made following a stoning incident between LMS and RKS last weekend.

Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union Eastern Zone secretary Epeli Kalou says these changes have been made to avoid any future confrontation between the two schools.

Article continues after advertisement

The incident occurred last weekend the bus that was carrying Lelean students was stoned by students of RKS, after the semi-finals.

Kalou says all RKS and LMS games for this weekend have been moved to the main ground at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Kalou says there will be enough security available if any incident occurs between the two high school rugby giants.

“We’ve tried our utmost best to look into all avenues regarding the security and safety of the students. We’ve brought in the LTA who will be visible on the road beginning today, with the police, the K-9 unit, and the mobile. We’ve beefed up security in and around the stadium to ensure that the students are safe.”

He adds the board for the FSSRUSZ has viewed all options, and has decided that separating the two schools and having all their matches at the main stadium is the best solution.

He also says that while there has been a “Matanigasau” between the two schools, altercations may still arise.

Kalou says these changes have been following a directive from the Minister of Education Aseri Radrodro.

The last match of the day has also been moved to 3pm to allow the competition to finish before dark.

The Eastern Zone Deans Trophy competition will be held tomorrow at the HFC Bank stadium in Suva.