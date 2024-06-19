Stino has soft spot for 7s

Selestino Ravutaumada [Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fijian Drua wing turn 7s player Selestino Ravutaumada says he is following his heart.

Ravutaumada got his first taste of the abbreviated version of the game yesterday against Australia and was impressive as he added some attacking arsenal to the side.

Speaking to the media yesterday in Lautoka, the 24 year old says that he loves to play 15s but has always wanted to try 7s.

Stino commonly known by many fans says he enjoyed his first scrimmage against the Aussies at Churchill Park.

“Yeah, it’s very different on our fitness-wise. I’m trying to get back into my fitness, and hopefully I’ll get there before the team gets picked.”

The elusive winger also says that competition within the team is high as there are a lot of talented players.

Ravutaumada scored two tries yesterday and also showcased his lightning quick feet and off the mark start.

The two sides will have another warm up match today in Lautoka.