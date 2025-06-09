Sowakula set to make Flying Fijians debut tomorrow

Source: Photosports

Former All Blacks and current Clermont backrower Pita Gus Sowakula is set to make his debut for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians against England tomorrow morning.

This was confirmed to FBC Sports by a member of the Flying Fijians’ tour party.

Sowakula was excluded from the final matchday 23 squad when the team was named this week, but has been called in as a late injury replacement.

The 31-year-old is set to be the second Fiji-born former All Black to switch allegiance to Fiji following former All Blacks outside back Seta Tamanivalu’s switch in 2022.

The Flying Fijians will take on England at 5.40am tomorrow at Twickenham Stadium.

You can catch the delayed coverage of this match on FBC Sports at 8pm on Monday.

