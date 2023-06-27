Sivo cited for dangerous contact

Maika Sivo.

Fiji Bati and Paramatta Eels winger Maika Sivo has been cited for dangerous contact.

Sivo was cited for raising his elbow into Jamayne Isaako of the Dolphins during a hit-up in their NRL round 17 clashes on Saturday.

As it’s Sivo’s third and subsequent offence, he faces a $3000 fine with an early guilty plea, which turns into a two-match ban if he fights the charge and is unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, Broncos and Queensland Maroons fullback Reece Walsh has been referred straight to the judiciary after being charged with contrary conduct towards a match official in Brisbane’s loss to the Titans on Sunday.

Walsh was penalised for the 74th-minute incident involving a match official, and will travel to Sydney with Broncos officials to appear in person and defend the charge tonight.

The offence is Walsh’s fourth charge this year, having been cited for a grade one shoulder charge in round 11 as well as dangerous contact and striking offences in the Maroons’ State of Origin victory in Game Two.