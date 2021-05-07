Silktails to watch Fijian NRL stars in action

The Kaiviti Silktails will get to watch some of the rugby league’s best players tonight and tomorrow at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane in the NRL magic round.

They will also have a chance to cheer on a few Fiji Bati players like the Saifiti twins and Brandon Wakeham.

Daniel and Jacob Saifiti will feature for the Knights tonight against West Tigers while young Bati halfback Brandon Wakeham starts for the Bulldogs tomorrow in their clash with Semi Valemei’s Raiders.

Article continues after advertisement

The Silktails who are on a bye this week in the Ron Massey Cup competition are in Gold Coast and the team’s itinerary had a bucket list for 99% first-timers during the five-night stay including visits to Dreamworld, parks and the Brisbane Broncos camp later today.

Among sightseeing activities, the team is also gearing up for Round 11 when they go head to head against Hills Bulls at Ringrose Park.

Silktails Chief Executive, Stephen Driscol shared his excitement for the players hoping that more talents will be inspired to pursue the same rugby league pathway in Fiji.