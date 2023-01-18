Silktails highlights a younger group for the 2023 season

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails]

The Kaiviti Silktails are serious about its pathway programs as it commits to operate as an Under-23 team.

Head coach Wes Naiqama says they are going young, focusing on players in the secondary school’s competition.

Naiqama says they have a squad of 31 this year, majority of which are below the age of 21.

“I had a look at our chart the other day, we have a squad of 31, there’s 18 that are under 21s so it’s a big step up for these boys but nonetheless they’ll be ready for it.”

The Silktails start their Ron Massey Cup journey on the 19th opf March against Penrith Brothers.

They will host their first home game at Churchil Park against Canterbury Bulldogs on the 25th of March.