Show goes on: Hussein

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head of Commercial and Marketing Shane Hussein has affirmed that the double header against the Waratahs this weekend will proceed as planned.

Hussein says they have been closely monitoring the current weather conditions and are pleased to proceed with the season’s inaugural double header.

“The Lautoka City Council are managing the ground and cutting the grass and managing the ground. We have inspected the ground and we do it every single day on match week anyway. We have looked at the forecast and the satellite maps of how the weathers going to be, the match is definitely going ahead and if they can, come out and support our Drua Men and Women in our first ever double header for this season.”

He adds that this week’s Super Kids round will offer the first 500 accompanied children, with paying adults, the opportunity to watch the game for free.

The Drua’s double header against the Waratahs this weekend will be at 1.05pm followed by the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s match at 3.35 pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can catch the LIVE action on the FBC Sports HD channel.